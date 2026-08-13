Ukraine's grain exports have experienced a steep decline, plummeting 76% from the previous year to reach a mere 201,700 metric tons in August. The country's state railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, attributed this dramatic downturn to the ongoing blockade of strategic Black Sea ports.

The blockade has severely restricted Ukraine's ability to export grain, a serious concern in light of the nation's role as a major global supplier. Ukrzaliznytsia's report on Thursday highlighted the critical nature of the situation facing the country's agricultural sector.

As international tensions persist, the blockade continues to choke vital export routes, leaving Ukrainian grain in limbo and raising alarm over global food supply challenges.