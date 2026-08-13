Rivals Poised for Showdown: Women’s 800m Final at European Championships

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson and Swiss runner Audrey Werro are set for a thrilling face-off in the women's 800m final at the European Athletics Championships. Werro, reinstated after a fall, previously recorded the fastest time in 43 years this season. Hodgkinson, unchallenged in the semis, anticipates the high-stakes encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 19:04 IST
Rivals Poised for Showdown: Women’s 800m Final at European Championships
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson effortlessly advanced to the women's 800 metres final at the European Athletics Championships on Thursday.

Her rival, Swiss runner Audrey Werro, also secured her spot in the final following a successful appeal after a dramatic fall during the opening semi-final. Earlier this season, Werro clocked what was the fastest women's 800m time in 43 years, underscoring her form heading into these championships. After reviewing footage showing contact by France's Anais Bourgoin leading to her tumble, officials reinstated Werro, allowing her to vie for the medals.

Meanwhile, Hodgkinson faced no such drama in her semi-final, leading from the start and finishing first with a time of one minute 57.38 seconds. The final promises to be highly contested amongst Hodgkinson, Werro, and Dutch contender Femke Broeders-Bol, who has shifted her focus from the 400 metre hurdles.

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