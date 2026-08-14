Turbulence in Paradise: Cook Islands' Political Balancing Act

On Friday, preliminary election results indicated that Prime Minister Mark Brown's Cook Islands Party is poised to maintain its grip on power, securing 12 of the 24 seats in parliament. Despite the victory, inclement weather postponed voting on the remote island of Nassau, leaving the result provisional.

Expected to take place Thursday, the Nassau vote could solidify Brown's marginal parliamentary majority. The Cook Islands' scattered population across 15 islands presents logistical challenges, especially in the northern territories, complicating electoral processes.

The election coincides with tensions in the Cook Islands' relationship with New Zealand, exacerbated by an unconsulted agreement with China. This prompted concerns in Wellington and a temporary hold on some funding, though cooperation has since resumed. Additionally, Brown's proposal to explore deep-sea mining has stirred environmental debates, drawing caution from regional leaders.