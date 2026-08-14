Naming Controversy Engulfs Kennedy Center

The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has voted to inscribe President Donald Trump's name on the building. Democratic U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty announced the decision, setting up a legal clash with a federal judge who ordered the name's removal.

While the Kennedy Center did not comment, White House press secretary Liz Huston stated that Trump's leadership has propelled the center toward becoming a premier cultural institution. The board's decision sought to recognize Trump's contributions, voting also for a two-year closure of the center.

A judge previously ruled that the Kennedy Center must retain its original name unless changed by Congress. The federal appeals court denied the administration's attempts to keep Trump's name, as claims of financial harm lacked evidence.