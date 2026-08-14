Seth Moniz Triumphs at Tahiti Pro

Hawaiian surfer Seth Moniz clinched his first World Championship Tour event title at the Tahiti Pro, showcasing exceptional tube-riding skills. Meanwhile, Canadian teenager Erin Brooks emerged victorious in the women's contest, overcoming initial setbacks to defeat Israel's Anat Lelior. The event at Teahupo'o, a future Olympic venue, highlighted high-stakes surfing drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 08:19 IST
Seth Moniz Triumphs at Tahiti Pro
Moniz
  • Country:
  • Hawaii

Hawaiian surfer Seth Moniz delivered a stunning performance to win his first World Championship Tour event title at the Tahiti Pro on Thursday. His mastery of tube-riding and precise execution amid challenging conditions secured his victory over California's Griffin Colapinto.

The competition unfolded at Teahupo'o, the site of the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing event, renowned for its near-perfect waves. Despite reduced wave size from earlier in the week, the event offered thrilling drops and deep tubes, providing a true test of skill for the surfers.

In the women's contest, Canadian teen Erin Brooks made a remarkable comeback, edging out Israel's Anat Lelior. Brooks' performance, highlighted by an 8.93 score on her final wave, underscored her resilience and potential as a rising star in professional surfing.

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