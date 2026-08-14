Prabowo Subianto Vows Economic Growth Amidst Challenges

In a bold Independence Day speech, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto acknowledged his administration's challenges while expressing confidence in the country's economic growth potential.

Despite facing difficulties like a weakening rupiah and stock market, Prabowo remains optimistic about achieving a 6% growth rate, emphasizing investment expansion and job creation as key drivers.

The president also unveiled plans to centralize commodity exports and prioritize food self-sufficiency, aiming to secure eight essential food commodities amidst global supply chain disruptions.