Prabowo Subianto Vows Economic Growth Amidst Challenges

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto acknowledged ongoing challenges but remains optimistic about achieving 6% economic growth. Addressing issues like a depreciating rupiah and stock market struggles, he emphasized self-sufficiency and food security. Key focuses include budget cuts affecting social programs and the centralization of commodity exports under Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 09:31 IST
Prabowo Subianto Vows Economic Growth Amidst Challenges
Indonesian President
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a bold Independence Day speech, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto acknowledged his administration's challenges while expressing confidence in the country's economic growth potential.

Despite facing difficulties like a weakening rupiah and stock market, Prabowo remains optimistic about achieving a 6% growth rate, emphasizing investment expansion and job creation as key drivers.

The president also unveiled plans to centralize commodity exports and prioritize food self-sufficiency, aiming to secure eight essential food commodities amidst global supply chain disruptions.

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