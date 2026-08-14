Prabowo Subianto Vows Economic Growth Amidst Challenges
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto acknowledged ongoing challenges but remains optimistic about achieving 6% economic growth. Addressing issues like a depreciating rupiah and stock market struggles, he emphasized self-sufficiency and food security. Key focuses include budget cuts affecting social programs and the centralization of commodity exports under Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia.
- Country:
- Indonesia
In a bold Independence Day speech, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto acknowledged his administration's challenges while expressing confidence in the country's economic growth potential.
Despite facing difficulties like a weakening rupiah and stock market, Prabowo remains optimistic about achieving a 6% growth rate, emphasizing investment expansion and job creation as key drivers.
The president also unveiled plans to centralize commodity exports and prioritize food self-sufficiency, aiming to secure eight essential food commodities amidst global supply chain disruptions.
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