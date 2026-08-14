Inspiring Journey: Armless Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone to Meet President on Independence Day

Amir Hussain Lone, a para-cricketer who plays without arms, has been invited to President Droupadi Murmu's 'At Home' Reception in New Delhi on August 15 as part of India's Independence Day celebrations. The invitation is seen as recognition of his inspiring journey in para sports and his dedication to cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:59 IST
Inspiring Journey: Armless Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone to Meet President on Independence Day
Jammu and Kashmir Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, from Jammu and Kashmir, who excels in cricket despite losing both arms, will attend President Droupadi Murmu's 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 15. This invitation highlights his inspiring contribution to sports on India's 80th Independence Day.

Lone expressed his astonishment and honor at being invited to meet President Murmu on such a momentous day. He shared that the invitation has brought great joy to his family and villagers, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all around.

He also praised the emergence of new sporting talents from Jammu and Kashmir, mentioning speedster Auqib Nabi's selection for a Test series against India as a significant achievement. Lone's inspiring journey has previously been recognized by organizations like the Ludhiana Bar Association, where he shared his challenges and breakthroughs.

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