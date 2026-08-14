Over 1,000 Personnel Awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on Independence Day 2026

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that 1,057 personnel from various services, including Police and Fire, have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on Independence Day 2026. Notably, three police officers were honored posthumously. Most awards were for service in combating extremism and maintaining national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:17 IST
Over 1,000 Personnel Awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on Independence Day 2026
Visuals of preparations underway for the 80th Independence Day celebrations (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant acknowledgment of bravery and exemplary service, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that 1,057 personnel across Police, Fire, Home Guard, Civil Defence, and Correctional Services have been awarded prestigious Gallantry and Service Medals. The announcement came on Independence Day, 2026, highlighting the dedication and heroism of these public servants.

Among the distinctions, 301 awards were designated for Gallantry Medals, as 197 recipients hailed from Left Wing Extremism-ridden areas, 51 from Jammu and Kashmir, and 12 from the North-East. This recognition underscores the critical and perilous environments in which these individuals operated to secure public safety.

The honors include 92 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 664 Medals for Meritorious Service, reflecting the sustained commitment of these personnel. The awards include posthumous honors to three officers from Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, recognizing their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

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