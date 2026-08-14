Manpreet Singh Sets Sights on World Cup Glory as Potential Swan Song Nears

India's seasoned midfielder Manpreet Singh has revealed that the 2026 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup may mark his final appearance at the prestigious tournament. In an interview with JioStar, Singh expressed his determination to secure the elusive World Cup medal that would complement India's back-to-back Olympic successes.

Speaking on the significant opportunity this World Cup represents for him, Singh, who will be playing in his fourth edition, emphasized the importance of achieving the feat. 'Every player's dream is to have both Olympic and World Cup medals. Approaching what might be my last World Cup with this mindset is crucial,' Singh articulated.

The experienced midfielder highlighted the team's capability and preparedness to go the distance, reflecting broader strides in Indian sports. His commendation extended to captain Harmanpreet Singh, who he hailed for his leadership, game intellect, and drag-flicking prowess. Manpreet concluded with aspirations of replicating the success of the historic 1975 World Cup triumph.