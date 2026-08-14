Water Wars in the West Bank: A Battle for Survival

In a sun-drenched West Bank, Israeli settlers occupy a spring meant for Palestinian crops, using the water resources to fill a tourist pool. This act underscores a broader trend of resource seizure in the occupied regions, with significant implications for Palestinian communities.

The spring in question once fed the village of Fasayil, vital for sustaining local agriculture and residences. Palestinian farmer Saad Nemer highlights reducing water supplies as a continuing threat to his community's livelihood, with greenhouses empty and fields dry.

Incidents of violence and threat mar efforts to reclaim these resources, turning water into a tool of power dynamics in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Experts and officials label it a strategic 'water war,' with settlers occupying 95% of critical water sources, further endangering Palestinian existence in these territories.