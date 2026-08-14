Tragic Traffic Incidents: Fatal Accidents Rock Delhi Roads

In recent events, a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man died in separate vehicle accidents in Delhi, sparking investigations. The girl's scooter was hit by a bus, while the man's car skidded and overturned. Both accidents highlight ongoing concerns about road safety in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 13:21 IST
Tragic Traffic Incidents: Fatal Accidents Rock Delhi Roads
Angry mob damaged the bus (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heart-wrenching incident on Friday, a 12-year-old girl lost her life after a Delhi Transport Corporation bus collided with the scooter she was riding along with her younger brother. The tragic accident occurred near the New Ashok Nagar Police Station area in Delhi, igniting public outrage and resulting in the angry crowd damaging the bus at the scene.

The victim's father, Aman Pal, identified her as Kayna Pal, adding that she was on her way to East Point School when the tragedy occurred. Meanwhile, police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to uncover the circumstances leading to the accident.

In another somber event on July 25, a 20-year-old man named Yashvendra met a fatal fate after his vehicle skidded off and overturned into a drain in the Vasant Kunj area of Delhi. Police reports indicate that Yashvendra, who was accompanied by a female friend, lost control of the car due to a slippery road surface. Both were jointly pursuing higher education in the U.S. The accident emphasizes the urgent need for improved road conditions and safety measures in the capital.

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