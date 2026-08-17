Vingegaard's Unplanned Pause: Recovery and Future Goals

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard is sidelined for the rest of the season as he recovers from a fractured collarbone. This unfortunate injury rules him out of next month's UCI world road championships, as confirmed on Monday by his Visma-Lease a Bike team.

The 29-year-old crashed during the 15th stage of last month's Tour, leading to necessary surgery. Originally, the UCI championships, scheduled from September 20-27 in Montreal, were on his calendar, as was the possibility of competing in the Tour of Lombardy in October.

Vingegaard had planned a recovery period post-Tour de France, even before the injury. Now, his focus shifts to training for the 2027 season. The team's head of racing, Marc Reef, expressed that prioritizing recovery and setting goals for next year are his main objectives now.