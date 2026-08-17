East Bengal FC Triumphs in AFC Women's Champions League Opener

East Bengal FC kicked off their AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory against Rajshahi Stars FC. Olivia Anokye led the charge with two goals. This marks East Bengal's second appearance after winning the 2025-26 Indian Women's League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:55 IST
East Bengal FC Triumphs in AFC Women's Champions League Opener
East Bengal FC Women team players. (Photo: East Bengal FC). Image Credit: ANI

East Bengal FC has started their AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 journey on a high note, securing a commanding 4-0 victory over Bangladesh's Rajshahi Stars FC in their opening match on Monday at Likas Stadium. Olivia Anokye spearheaded the Indian team's efforts with a brace, while Rimpa Haldar and Soumya Guguloth also made their mark on the scoresheet.

The Indian side took control early, with Anokye converting a penalty just nine minutes into the game. Afterward, they maintained their dominance and Haldar doubled the lead in the 26th minute. Anokye completed her brace before halftime, capitalizing on Sulanjana Raul's precise assist to extend their advantage to 3-0.

Although Rajshahi showed more resilience in the second half, East Bengal remained in command, adding a fourth goal when Guguloth scored following a defensive error in the 72nd minute. The win gives East Bengal a strong start in Group A, as they prepare to face Guam's Rovers FC next, before concluding with hosts Sabah FA in the preliminary stage at Likas Stadium.

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