Supreme Court Upholds E. Jean Carroll Verdict Against Trump: A Legal Showdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has once again dismissed former President Donald Trump's appeal regarding a $5 million jury verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll. Trump was deemed liable by the jury for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, a former magazine columnist. This marks a significant legal defeat for Trump.

The Supreme Court's decision, issued without explanation, follows the jury's earlier determination that Trump had sexually abused Carroll but did not agree with her claim of rape. Carroll accused Trump of an incident in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, allegations he has repeatedly denied, calling them a 'hoax' and 'con job.'

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, stated that the jury's unanimous verdict against Trump is now conclusive and cannot be contested in any court. The outcome enforces a $5.63 million payout to Carroll. Meanwhile, Trump's appeal concerning presidential immunity in a related $83.3 million defamation case remains pending.