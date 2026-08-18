Supreme Court Upholds E. Jean Carroll Verdict Against Trump: A Legal Showdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal against a $5 million verdict awarded to E. Jean Carroll. The jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, rejecting his claims of unfair trial and presidential immunity, sealing the verdict as final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 00:41 IST
Supreme Court Upholds E. Jean Carroll Verdict Against Trump: A Legal Showdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has once again dismissed former President Donald Trump's appeal regarding a $5 million jury verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll. Trump was deemed liable by the jury for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, a former magazine columnist. This marks a significant legal defeat for Trump.

The Supreme Court's decision, issued without explanation, follows the jury's earlier determination that Trump had sexually abused Carroll but did not agree with her claim of rape. Carroll accused Trump of an incident in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, allegations he has repeatedly denied, calling them a 'hoax' and 'con job.'

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, stated that the jury's unanimous verdict against Trump is now conclusive and cannot be contested in any court. The outcome enforces a $5.63 million payout to Carroll. Meanwhile, Trump's appeal concerning presidential immunity in a related $83.3 million defamation case remains pending.

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