Luigi Mangione's Murder Trial in New York Postponed

A New York state judge has delayed Luigi Mangione's trial for murder and weapons charges related to a CEO's death. Mangione, having pleaded guilty to federal charges, argues against double jeopardy. Prosecutors must respond to dismissal requests by October 9, with the next court date set for December 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 00:49 IST
Luigi Mangione's Murder Trial in New York Postponed
Luigi Mangione

The murder trial of Luigi Mangione, who faces charges for the killing of a health insurance CEO, has been postponed by a New York state judge. This development follows Mangione's recent guilty plea to separate federal charges.

Originally slated to begin on September 8, the trial was delayed after Mangione's attorneys requested dismissal of the state charges. They argued that prosecuting Mangione for the same conduct violates New York's double jeopardy law. Justice Gregory Carro gave prosecutors until October 9 to respond to the dismissal motion.

Mangione's next court appearance is set for December 10, ensuring the trial will not proceed as initially planned. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the state-level charges.

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