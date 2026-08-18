Kushner's Robust Talks with Iran

In a strategic update on U.S.-Iran relations, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's envoy, disclosed that communications between the two governments have intensified. Despite the heightened dialogue, no agreement has been reached yet.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday during his Middle East visit, Kushner expressed confidence in the ongoing discussions. He highlighted that they are the most robust in recent history.

While the discussions signal a willingness for negotiation, both sides must work towards a mutual understanding to progress further.