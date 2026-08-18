Kushner's Robust Talks with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Jared Kushner, revealed that discussions between the U.S. and factions within the Iranian government have become more intense than ever. However, both parties have yet to reach a consensus. Kushner made these remarks during a visit to the Middle East in an interview with Fox News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 00:45 IST
Kushner's Robust Talks with Iran

In a strategic update on U.S.-Iran relations, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's envoy, disclosed that communications between the two governments have intensified. Despite the heightened dialogue, no agreement has been reached yet.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday during his Middle East visit, Kushner expressed confidence in the ongoing discussions. He highlighted that they are the most robust in recent history.

While the discussions signal a willingness for negotiation, both sides must work towards a mutual understanding to progress further.

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