Tero Entertainment's Slam Dunk: Pioneering 3x3 Basketball in India

Tero Entertainment, led by Founder Brian L. Marcar, is venturing into India's sports market with the launch of 3x3 Quest India 2026, focusing on basketball to engage younger audiences. The event, backed by BFI and FIBA, aims to expand India's presence in global basketball through a unique, fast-paced format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 17:25 IST
Tero Entertainment's Slam Dunk: Pioneering 3x3 Basketball in India
Tero Entertainment Founder and Managing Director Brian L. Marcar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Brian L. Marcar, Founder and Managing Director of Tero Entertainment, has taken a significant step into the Indian sports market, aiming to recreate the success seen by his company in Thailand. The focus of this initiative is on developing a sports-entertainment ecosystem, with basketball being identified as a key growth area.

At the launch of 3x3 Quest India 2026, Marcar shared his longstanding aspiration to enter the Indian market, expressing confidence in sports as a conduit for expansion. "I've wanted to bring our successful model from Thailand to India, and sports present an ideal opportunity," Marcar said, highlighting basketball's potential to captivate audiences.

Endorsed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and FIBA, the 3x3 Quest is scheduled to take place in New Delhi. This novel format, already popular in Thailand, promises a high-energy, entertaining experience designed to resonate with younger spectators. The event is a crucial step toward integrating India into the international 3x3 basketball scene.

TRENDING

1
Shake-Up in Subsidy Monitoring: Government Eyes Infrastructure for Cost Audits

Shake-Up in Subsidy Monitoring: Government Eyes Infrastructure for Cost Audi...

Global
2
Golden Point Drama: India Battles on Day 2 at BWF World Championships 2026

Golden Point Drama: India Battles on Day 2 at BWF World Championships 2026

Global
3
Purani Dilli 6 Clinches Victory Against North Delhi Strikers in DPL Thriller

Purani Dilli 6 Clinches Victory Against North Delhi Strikers in DPL Thriller

Global
4
BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' to Celebrate Modi’s 25 Years in Public Service

BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' to Celebrate Modi’s 25 Years in Public ...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026