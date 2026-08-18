Tero Entertainment's Slam Dunk: Pioneering 3x3 Basketball in India

Brian L. Marcar, Founder and Managing Director of Tero Entertainment, has taken a significant step into the Indian sports market, aiming to recreate the success seen by his company in Thailand. The focus of this initiative is on developing a sports-entertainment ecosystem, with basketball being identified as a key growth area.

At the launch of 3x3 Quest India 2026, Marcar shared his longstanding aspiration to enter the Indian market, expressing confidence in sports as a conduit for expansion. "I've wanted to bring our successful model from Thailand to India, and sports present an ideal opportunity," Marcar said, highlighting basketball's potential to captivate audiences.

Endorsed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and FIBA, the 3x3 Quest is scheduled to take place in New Delhi. This novel format, already popular in Thailand, promises a high-energy, entertaining experience designed to resonate with younger spectators. The event is a crucial step toward integrating India into the international 3x3 basketball scene.