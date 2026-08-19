Karan Sharma Leads Kashi Rudras to Victory Over Gorakhpur Lions

Kashi Rudras secured a 15-run win against Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League, with captain Karan Sharma shining with an unbeaten 92 runs and crucial wickets. The victory enhances their title defense, marking their second win in three matches, as Sharma regains the Orange Cap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:03 IST
Karan Sharma Leads Kashi Rudras to Victory Over Gorakhpur Lions
Karan Sharma (Photo: UP T20 League). Image Credit: ANI

Kashi Rudras displayed a strong all-round performance to clinch a 15-run victory over Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night. The win serves as their second triumph in three games, driven by a captain's knock from Karan Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 92.

After being asked to bat, Kashi Rudras set a formidable tone by posting 194/6 in 20 overs despite a mid-innings collapse which saw them slump to 88/5. However, skipper Karan Sharma's blistering innings, featuring four fours and nine sixes, alongside Sahab Yuvraj Singh's quickfire 41, helped them recover and finish strongly.

Defending the total, Kashi's bowlers sustained pressure on Gorakhpur, restricting them to 179/7. Vaibhav Chaudhary, Vijay Yadav, and Sunil Kumar each grabbed two wickets, with Karan Sharma also contributing by dismissing a key batsman. Sharma's heroics earned him the Player of the Match award, reclaiming the Orange Cap with 161 runs in the tournament.

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