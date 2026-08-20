Fast Lanes of Progress: The 2026 CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Racing Championship Unveiled

The 2026 CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship was unveiled, highlighting its role in advancing motorsport in India. Key figures from motorsport and government attended, emphasizing commitments to promote racing talent and road safety. The upcoming season promises significant competition, culminating in the Grand Finale in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:06 IST
Fast Lanes of Progress: The 2026 CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Racing Championship Unveiled
FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 unveiled. (Photo: FMSCI). Image Credit: ANI

The 2026 edition of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship was formally launched on Wednesday, showcasing the pivotal role the event plays in furthering India's motorsport ambitions. Distinguished figures from the motorsport community and government officials gathered to herald the new season, emphasizing a shared vision for fostering racing talent and enhancing road safety awareness across the country.

The unveiling event underscored a collaborative commitment from Chennai Turbo Riders (CTR) and JK Tyre to strengthen India's premier racing platform. Since its initiation in 1997, the championship has become a significant arena for nurturing emerging racing talent, with landmark support from JK Tyre. Over the years, the championship has innovated with new racing categories and enhanced competition standards, becoming a key launchpad for notable drivers like Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

As the season opens at Kari Motor Speedway in September, the championship is set to deliver high-octane racing excitement across multiple venues, culminating in December’s Grand Finale at the Madras International Circuit. The 2026 season vows to uphold its tradition of excellence, aiming to elevate the sport and inspire the next generation of Indian racing champions.

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