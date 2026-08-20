Chelsea's Strategic Midfielder: The Enzo Fernandez Saga

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso praised midfielder Enzo Fernandez's preparation for the Premier League opener but did not confirm transfer news linking Fernandez to Manchester City. Chelsea expects a £120 million bid by August 14. Alonso focuses on rebuilding after a tough previous season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:38 IST
Chelsea's Strategic Midfielder: The Enzo Fernandez Saga
Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea's new manager Xabi Alonso has spoken highly of midfielder Enzo Fernandez's readiness ahead of their Premier League debut against Fulham. The Argentine player's future, however, remains unresolved amid rumors linking him to Manchester City.

British reports suggest Chelsea has given City until August 14 to meet a £120 million valuation for Fernandez, who joined from Benfica for a British record of £106.8 million. Nevertheless, Alonso sidestepped queries regarding Fernandez's potential departure.

Alonso, tasked with revitalizing Chelsea after a disappointing season, emphasized his focus on Monday's match. His first league appearance as Chelsea's manager will see him face off against Fulham's new manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, a former teammate.

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