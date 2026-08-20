Chelsea's Strategic Midfielder: The Enzo Fernandez Saga

Chelsea's new manager Xabi Alonso has spoken highly of midfielder Enzo Fernandez's readiness ahead of their Premier League debut against Fulham. The Argentine player's future, however, remains unresolved amid rumors linking him to Manchester City.

British reports suggest Chelsea has given City until August 14 to meet a £120 million valuation for Fernandez, who joined from Benfica for a British record of £106.8 million. Nevertheless, Alonso sidestepped queries regarding Fernandez's potential departure.

Alonso, tasked with revitalizing Chelsea after a disappointing season, emphasized his focus on Monday's match. His first league appearance as Chelsea's manager will see him face off against Fulham's new manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, a former teammate.