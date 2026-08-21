Freedom 250: IndyCar's Historic National Mall Grand Prix

The IndyCar series will debut a groundbreaking event in Washington, D.C., with a race around the National Mall for America's 250th anniversary. Known as the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, the event spans 147 laps over a 1.7-mile circuit, promising to attract new fans and celebrate American history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 01:10 IST
Freedom 250: IndyCar's Historic National Mall Grand Prix

IndyCar racing is set to make history this weekend as it races through the heart of Washington, D.C., around a custom circuit set up on the National Mall. As part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will cover 250 miles across 147 laps.

The elongated 1.7-mile course will see drivers maneuver around iconic landmarks, including the Washington Monument and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, making it a truly unique event. The race offers general admission free to the public through a ticketed access system.

Organizers and racers, including Mexican driver Pato O'Ward and American Graham Rahal, aim to introduce IndyCar to a broader audience, hoping the thrilling spectacle of the open-wheel cars will captivate new fans. The event is hailed as a blend of sporting prowess and national celebration, with ambition for future races to follow suit.

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