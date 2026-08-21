Walmart Faces Economic Headwinds Amidst Price War Strategy

Walmart, the retail giant, has reported its slowest quarterly comparable sales growth in six years. The company attributes this slowdown to high gasoline prices exerting pressure on U.S. consumers, raising concerns about mounting economic challenges.

Despite optimistic annual sales projections and strategic price reductions, Walmart shares fell over 9%, marking the biggest single-day drop since May 2022. The retailer outlined plans to augment demand through price cuts funded by $2.9 billion in tariff refunds and expects these measures to boost unit sales gradually.

While store traffic growth has slowed, Walmart remains optimistic, banking on its low-price strategy and e-commerce growth, with online sales up by 24%. Analysts remain divided on Walmart's valuation amidst these strategies, as the company navigates a challenging economic landscape.