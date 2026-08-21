Imran Khan's Hospital Transfer Raises Political Tensions

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former Prime Minister, is being transferred to a hospital in Islamabad following a Supreme Court directive. The news, reported by local media outlets ARY News and Geo News, comes amid health concerns raised by Khan's party and family.

The Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday that Khan, who has been detained since August 2023 at a facility in Rawalpindi, should receive medical treatment, aligning with longstanding requests from his supporters.

This development has significantly heightened political discourse in Pakistan, as Khan's health and detention remain sensitive topics on the political landscape.