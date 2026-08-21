Pegula Triumphs in Cincinnati Thriller

Jessica Pegula defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4) at the Cincinnati Open, securing a place in the semi-finals. The match was marked by numerous comebacks and a decisive tiebreak. Pegula now advances to face either Iga Swiatek or Elena Rybakina in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 01:37 IST
Pegula Triumphs in Cincinnati Thriller
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula emerged victorious after an intense battle against Amanda Anisimova, winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4) in a gripping encounter at the Cincinnati Open semi-finals. Facing a determined opponent, Pegula demonstrated composure and resilience to edge through a fluctuating match.

The first set saw world number three Pegula secure a 6-4 victory, despite Anisimova's determined comeback. Striking back in the second set, Anisimova quickly gained control but faltered as Pegula mounted a spirited return following a brief medical timeout.

In a dramatic decider, Pegula surged ahead, only for Anisimova to erase a 5-3 deficit and lead 6-5, compelling the match into a tiebreak. Pegula's perseverance ensured her win, allowing advancement to face either Iga Swiatek or Elena Rybakina, who are set to play later.

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