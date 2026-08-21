Flag Football Gears Up for Historic Olympic Debut

More than 200 NFL players have expressed their readiness to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympics, according to a league executive, signaling the sport's growing momentum as it prepares for its Olympic introduction in Los Angeles.

In May 2025, NFL teams approved a resolution allowing players to compete in the Olympic Games. Brian Flinn, the league's Senior Vice President of Global Flag Football, revealed on a media call that players from over 25 countries are eager to represent their nations on this prestigious stage.

With the LA Games set to feature both men's and women's flag football teams, the involvement of NFL players will be orchestrated by national flag football federations. This marks a new chapter for the non-contact sport, which has been gaining traction in the U.S. since its Olympic announcement in 2023.