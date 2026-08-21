Flag Football Gears Up for Historic Olympic Debut

More than 200 NFL players have shown interest in participating in flag football at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The sport's inclusion highlights flag football's rising popularity. NFL teams approved participation in 2025, and national flag football federations will manage player inclusion until the 2026-27 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 02:27 IST
Flag Football Gears Up for Historic Olympic Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 200 NFL players have expressed their readiness to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympics, according to a league executive, signaling the sport's growing momentum as it prepares for its Olympic introduction in Los Angeles.

In May 2025, NFL teams approved a resolution allowing players to compete in the Olympic Games. Brian Flinn, the league's Senior Vice President of Global Flag Football, revealed on a media call that players from over 25 countries are eager to represent their nations on this prestigious stage.

With the LA Games set to feature both men's and women's flag football teams, the involvement of NFL players will be orchestrated by national flag football federations. This marks a new chapter for the non-contact sport, which has been gaining traction in the U.S. since its Olympic announcement in 2023.

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Massive AI Investment: Navigating Superpowers in the Digital Age

Brazil's Massive AI Investment: Navigating Superpowers in the Digital Age

Global
2
U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Cuba Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Cuba Amid Rising Tensions

Global
3
Chilling Discoveries: Expanding Platelet Storage and Cancer Vaccine Breakthrough

Chilling Discoveries: Expanding Platelet Storage and Cancer Vaccine Breakthr...

Global
4
Exploring the Infinite: New Space Developments Push Boundaries

Exploring the Infinite: New Space Developments Push Boundaries

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026