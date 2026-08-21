Imran Khan's Hospital Transfer: A Potential Turning Point

In a significant development, former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was transported from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad following a Supreme Court directive. This move comes amid concerns about Khan's deteriorating health, a matter that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has been urging authorities to address.

The court's order is seen as a potential easing of tensions between Khan's faction and Pakistan's influential military establishment. The military and Khan's party have been at loggerheads since his removal from office in 2022, and his physical health has now become a focal point in their ongoing conflict.

Despite being incarcerated since August 2023, Khan maintains that the legal cases against him are politically driven, a claim refuted by the government. As Khan's supporters plan a nationwide march, this hospital transfer is regarded as a 'new ray of hope' by his loyalists, demanding access and swift legal proceedings.