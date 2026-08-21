Jordan Burroughs: Return of a Wrestling Legend

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs, initially retired after the 2024 World Championships, is returning to competition at age 38. Competing in Real American Freestyle events, Burroughs aims to promote wrestling's professional potential and work towards a place on the U.S. team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 10:50 IST
Jordan Burroughs: Return of a Wrestling Legend

Jordan Burroughs, the legendary Olympic gold medalist wrestler, will once again step onto the mat after his retirement following the 2024 World Championships. Driven by his persistent passion for wrestling, Burroughs is set to compete at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) events, marking a thrilling comeback at 38.

Burroughs will compete in Cleveland as RAF aims to transform wrestling's landscape by providing athletes lucrative opportunities. This initiative reignites Burroughs' ambition to potentially compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a home event that fuels his national pride despite the formidable challenges at his age.

Real American Freestyle has not only reinvigorated Burroughs' career, but it also seeks to broaden the sport's professional appeal globally. With plans to host events across continents, RAF is positioning itself as a major force in wrestling, drawing attention to a sport often overlooked outside of the Olympics and world championships.

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