Hyundai Motor Union Stages Decade's First Full Strike Amid Wage Dispute

Hyundai Motor’s union in South Korea held its first full strike in a decade due to stalled wage talks. The workers demand a higher retirement age and job protections against automation. The strike reflects growing labor unrest following the pro-labor President's election and affects automotive production significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 11:44 IST
Hyundai Motor Union Stages Decade's First Full Strike Amid Wage Dispute
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Hyundai Motor's union in South Korea launched its first full strike in a decade on Friday, as negotiations over wages and other benefits reached a deadlock. The union demands a higher retirement age and assurances of job security in light of increasing automation and AI integration.

The strike, which included members from Hyundai Motor, Kia Corp, and suppliers, saw about 40,000 joining the walkout, with around 1,300 participating in a protest rally in Seoul. The union's actions coincide with South Korea’s growing labor unrest following the pro-labor stance adopted by President Lee Jae Myung.

The strike not only underscores dissent over employment terms but also poses added challenges for Hyundai, already grappling with missed sales targets and increased international competition. Hyundai has emphasized a commitment to dialogue, warning that continued industrial action could affect both operations and future mobility transitions.

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