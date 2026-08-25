India U17 women arrive in Uzbekistan for two friendlies

The India U17 women's team arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday ahead of their two friendly matches against the hosts on August 27 and 30.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 18:25 IST
India U17 women arrive in Uzbekistan for two friendlies
India U17 women's team (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI

The India U17 women's team arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday ahead of their two friendly matches against the hosts on August 27 and 30. Head coach Joakim Alexandersson has taken a 23-player squad for the closed-door matches, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF)

The Young Tigresses have been training in Bengaluru since July 16, and these will be the first two friendlies as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers. Both matches will take place at the UFA National Football Centre in the Uzbek capital and will kick off at 10:30 IST. The Qualifiers are scheduled to take place from October 5 to 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. India have been drawn in Group E alongside Iraq, Syria and hosts Malaysia.

India U17 women's 23-player squad for Uzbekistan friendlies: Goalkeepers: Munni, Sanatombi Devi Irengbam, Sonam Ghosh.Defenders: Abhista Basnett, Ambalika Chanu Khundongbam, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Sharvari Mane, Taniya Devi Tonambam.Midfielders: Alva Devi Senjam, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Monika Devi Wairokpam, Pritika Barman, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Silky Devi Sorokhaibam, Thandamoni Baskey, Yashica Haribabu.Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Deepika Kumari, Joya, Nidhi, Nira Chanu Longjam.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson India U17 women's friendlies in Tashkent:10:30 IST, August 27: Uzbekistan vs India10:30 IST, August 30: Uzbekistan vs India

Venue: UFA National Football Centre, Tashkent. (ANI)

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