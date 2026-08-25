Morkel keeps follow-on option open as India eye quick wickets on Day 4 amid rain threat in Colombo

India could enforce the follow-on against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo if they manage to take the remaining two wickets early on Day 4, with bowling coach Morne Morkel admitting the weather could influence the team's decision. Sri Lanka ended Day 3 at 265/8, still 239 runs behind India's 503/9 declared. The hosts need another 39 runs to avoid the follow-on, with Sonal Dinusha unbeaten on 85 and Lahiru Kumara on eight.

Only 222 overs have been bowled across the first three days, with rain repeatedly disrupting play. With more wet weather forecast, Morkel said India would look to maximise the available playing time. "That will be the first prize... that we can get those two wickets tomorrow early," Morkel said, as per Cricinfo. "I know it's a cliche thing, but you know, with the weather around and sometimes the time it takes with taking the covers on and off, we want to try and get as many overs as possible to the Sri Lankans. So hopefully, we can get those wickets tomorrow and then be brave, put them in, and bowl well."

India have generally preferred to bat again after gaining a substantial first-innings lead rather than enforce the follow-on. However, the prospect of losing playing time to rain could make the decision more tempting in Colombo. Morkel acknowledged the challenge posed by the conditions, with Sri Lanka managing to survive for much of the third day despite losing six wickets.

"It is hard work out there, you know," Morkel said, according to Cricinfo. "I think sometimes even us, we get sucked in that expectation where we think it looks slightly dry and we need to bowl teams out for under 200. But unfortunately, at times it's not gonna work like that. It's tough conditions; it's hot, hot conditions. The ball goes soft quite quickly." "As the boys walked in there tonight, I said to them it is a proper day of Test cricket, and this is how we're gonna learn. This is how we're gonna grow. We always talk about bowling in partnerships, about creating pressure, and this is how you develop it - on days like today, when there's a batting partnership going [on]. You can break it. The key is to define that breakthrough, and then how well can you start your next thing," said Morkel.

India's bowling attack was led by Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna, who have taken three wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj have one apiece. Meanwhile, India are hoping wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will recover from a shoulder injury and resume wicketkeeping duties on Day 4.

Pant, who had earlier retired hurt with a wrist issue while batting, returned to the crease but took blows to his shoulder from short-pitched deliveries. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets when Sri Lanka began their innings. Morkel said Pant's experience and ability to read the game would make his return behind the stumps valuable for India.

"Rishabh obviously got hit on the shoulder. I think that it was discussed last night," Morkel said. "It is quite badly bruised. I think he was just a little bit restricted in his movement this morning when he tried to warm up. I think they'll keep on monitoring him now overnight, and hopefully, he'll be behind the stumps for us tomorrow. I think it's important to have him there. His reading of the game is exceptional," he concluded.

India will resume Day 4 needing two wickets to bowl Sri Lanka out and potentially enforce the follow-on, while Dinusha's presence at the crease remains the biggest obstacle to their plans. (ANI)