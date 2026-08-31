Duleep Trophy SFs: Tilak's ton puts South Zone in control, Dubey's 4-fer leads Central Zone's fightback despite Sooryavanshi's 92

Tilak Varma's unbeaten century and Shreyas Gopal's 87 put South Zone in a commanding position against North Zone, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's attacking 92 helped East Zone draw level with Central Zone's first-innings score in the other match as the Duleep Trophy semi-finals remained finely poised at the end of Day 2 in Bengaluru. Tilak Varma's unbeaten century and Shreyas Gopal's 87 helped South Zone take a crucial 90-run first-innings lead over North Zone at the end of Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru.

Resuming their innings at 40/2, South Zone were pushed on the back foot early in the day before recovering strongly to reach 285/9 in 94 overs at stumps. Overnight batter Narayan Jagadeesan, who resumed on 34, added only two runs before being dismissed by Gurnoor Brar, leaving South Zone at 43/3.

Varma then joined Smaran Ravichandran and the duo added 37 runs before Brar struck twice in the same over, dismissing Ravichandran and Kodimela Himateja to reduce South Zone to 80/5 in 31 overs. With their side in trouble, Varma and Gopal launched a crucial recovery. The pair put together a 175-run partnership to take South Zone past North Zone's first-innings total of 195 and into a position of strength.

While Varma remained composed at one end, Gopal played an attacking innings, scoring 87 off 169 balls. The partnership finally came to an end in the 87th over when Arshdeep Singh dismissed Gopal. North Zone continued to pick up wickets in the closing stages of the day, with Anshul Kamboj dismissing Tanay Thyagarajan in the 90th over. Arshdeep then accounted for Vidhwath Kaverappa, while MD Nidheesh was run out, leaving South Zone at 270/9.

Varma, however, remained unbeaten and guided South Zone through the final overs. He reached his century off 219 balls and was unbeaten on 106 off 225 balls at stumps as South Zone finished on 285/9, securing a 90-run lead. Gurnoor Brar was the pick of the North Zone bowlers, finishing with four wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, North Zone won the toss and opted to bat first on Day 1, and South Zone bowled North Zone out for 195 in 59.1 overs. Qamran Iqbal top-scored with 76, while Kanhaiya Wadhawan contributed 35. Vidhwath Kaverappa was the standout bowler for South Zone with 4/66, while MD Nidheesh and Tanay Thyagarajan took two wickets each. South Zone will resume on Day 3 with one wicket in hand and an opportunity to extend their lead further.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's attacking 92 helped East Zone reach 266, matching Central Zone's first-innings total on Day 2. At stumps, Central Zone were 45/3 in their second innings and held a 45-run overall lead, with seven wickets remaining.

East Zone, who had bowled Central Zone out for 266 on Day 1, began their reply strongly as Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran added 162 runs for the opening wicket. Easwaran scored 69 off 106 balls, while Sooryavanshi took the aggressive route against the Central Zone attack. Sooryavanshi reached his half-century from just 42 balls, becoming the youngest batter in Duleep Trophy history to score a fifty. He struck seven fours and seven sixes in his 81-ball 92 before Harsh Dubey dismissed him.

Dubey struck again with the next delivery, removing Kumar Kushagra for a duck and reducing East Zone to 165/2 in 26 overs. Easwaran and Sudip Kumar Gharami attempted to rebuild the innings with a 38-run stand, but Aryan Pandey broke the partnership by dismissing Easwaran.

Pandey then struck twice in the 41st over to remove Gharami and Virat Singh, triggering a collapse. Yash Thakur dismissed Ishan Kishan, while Dubey removed Anukul Roy. Thakur then accounted for Md Kounain Quraishi before Dubey dismissed Abhijit K Sarkar. Thakur wrapped up the innings by removing Mukesh Kumar as East Zone were bowled out for 266 in 57 overs.

Dubey returned figures of 4/66, while Pandey and Thakur claimed three wickets each for Central Zone. With the scores level, Central Zone began their second innings but lost three wickets before the close of Day 2.

Mukesh Kumar dismissed Kunal Chandela for two and captain Rajat Patidar for 5, while Mohammed Shami removed Aryan Juyal for 8. Central Zone were reduced to 45/3 in 20 overs. Earlier on Day 1, Central Zone had been bowled out for 266. Rinku Singh top-scored with 60 off 88 balls, while Aryan Juyal contributed 46. Abhijit Sarkar and Mukesh Kumar claimed three wickets each for East Zone.

The match remains evenly poised heading into Day 3, with Central Zone holding a 45-run lead but East Zone having the opportunity to strike early and put further pressure on their opponents. (ANI)