Shikhar Dhawan congratulates his South Delhi Superstarz team for winning Delhi Premier League 2026

The South Delhi Superstarz franchise has now won the DPL with both its men's and women's teams across the last two editions. Its women's team won the 2025 edition, while the men's side followed it up by lifting the 2026 title. The women's team has also qualified for the final of the ongoing season, which will be played on Wednesday

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 20:41 IST
Shikhar Dhawan congratulates his South Delhi Superstarz team for winning Delhi Premier League 2026
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan congratulated his South Delhi Superstarz team after the franchise won the Delhi Premier League 2026 title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, describing the victory as a reflection of his belief in "the power of sport". Dhawan, who is the Chairman of Da One Group and Founder of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, co-owns the South Delhi Superstarz franchise through Da One Sports. Sharing a post on Instagram following the victory, he wrote, "Watching South Delhi Superstarz become Delhi Premier League champions, right there at the final, was a moment I'll carry with me."

The title adds to Dhawan's involvement in sport beyond his playing career. Through Da One Sports, he is involved in multiple academies and sports programmes, including its High Performance Centre in Gwalior and initiatives in regions such as Jammu and Kashmir. The South Delhi Superstarz franchise has now won the DPL with both its men's and women's teams across the last two editions. Its women's team won the 2025 edition, while the men's side followed it up by lifting the 2026 title. The women's team has also qualified for the final of the ongoing season, which will be played on Wednesday.

For Dhawan, the South Delhi Superstarz title is closely tied to the opportunities being provided to young cricketers. "What excites me most isn't just the trophies. It's seeing young cricketers get a platform, take responsibility, play without fear and discover what they are capable of," he said in his Instagram post. Dhawan was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the final and joined the team in its celebrations after the win. He later took a lap of honour around the stadium, with fans gathering around him as he signed autographs and distributed South Delhi Superstarz jerseys among spectators.

"Congratulations to every player, coach and member of the Superstarz family," Dhawan wrote in his post. "You have shown what happens when talent meets opportunity, belief and hard work." South Delhi Superstarz defeated Central Delhi Kings by seven wickets in the final, chasing down 183 with 10 balls to spare. Ankit Dabas and Anmol Sharma both scored 62 for the Superstarz. (ANI)

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