Tiger Woods expected to change not guilty plea in Florida DUI case

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods plans to change his 'not guilty' plea in a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) case after a rollover crash in Florida, according to court documents filed Tuesday, reported CBS News. Back in March this year, Woods' Land Rover clipped into a truck, rolled onto its side, resulting in the golfer being arrested. Woods pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence in the case in Martin County circuit court.

He is expected to appear before the court on Wednesday morning (Local time) for a plea conference hearing, as per a notice of hearing posted on Tuesday. No additional details about the nature of the plea were revealed. During the accident, Wood was travelling at high speed on a beachside residential road on Jupiter Island, with his vehicle causing 5,000 USD damage to the track, as per an arrest report. He managed to get out of the accident without any injuries and told the deputy that he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station when he hit the truck.

Deputies at the scene said that Woods' senses appeared impaired while answering questions and went on to perform some tests. Woods took a Breathalyser test, in which he registered zero alcohol, but refused to submit to a urine test, as per authorities. The golf icon told the police that he had taken "a few" prescription medications, as per the arrest report, with two pills, identified later as hydrocodone, found in his pant's pocket.

The arrest report had also said that Woods was "sweating profusely" and had bloodshot eyes, "extremely dilated" pupils after the crash. Woods has travelled outside the US for seeking treatement at an inpatient treatment facility, as per court records.

In July, Judge Darren Steele gave approval to an agreement in which prosecutors were allowed to review medical records related to Woods' crash and arrest. The judge had also signed off a similar agreement back in May, granting the prosecutors access to prescription medication records of golf legend at a Palm Beach pharmacy from the start of the year through the end. Woods, 50, is one of the greatest golfers of all time and amongst the most recognised athletes in the world. He was the first person of black heritage to secure the Masters title back in 1997 and has several records to his name.

Woods has five Masters title wins, four Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) Championship title wins, three US Open title wins and three The Open title wins to his name alongside several golfing records. But multiple back and knee injuries/surgeries, car accidents and substance addiction have hampered his career.

Woods' first public appearance since returning from treatment was back in June, when he introduced the PGA Tour's plans of schedule revamp for 2028. He also retained his spot as the chairperson of the tour's Future Competition Committee after his arrest. (ANI)