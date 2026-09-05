Premier League: Alexander Isak's brace seals Liverpool's 2-0 win over Ipswich

Liverpool secured their first Premier League victory under manager Andoni Iraola with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road, with Alexander Isak scoring twice in the opening nine minutes.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 10:14 IST
Premier League: Alexander Isak's brace seals Liverpool's 2-0 win over Ipswich
Liverpool players celebrating (Photo: X/@LFC). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool secured their first Premier League victory under manager Andoni Iraola with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road, with Alexander Isak scoring twice in the opening nine minutes. Liverpool, who had drawn 2-2 against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in their opening two league matches, made a strong start and took control of the game early.

Isak opened the scoring in the sixth minute after Cody Gakpo played a well-timed pass into his path. The Swedish forward made no mistake, firing a powerful finish past Ipswich goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen. Liverpool doubled their advantage just three minutes later. Gakpo again turned provider, finding Isak with a clever pass, before the forward calmly finished past Scherpen.

Isak appeared to have completed a first-half hat-trick when he tapped in Florian Wirtz's cross, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Ipswich gradually improved as the match progressed but struggled to create clear chances against Liverpool. Scherpen made several saves to prevent the visitors from extending their lead, including three stops from long-range efforts by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool came close to a third early in the second half when Alexis Mac Allister's header was saved by Scherpen. Ipswich also threatened through Julio Enciso, whose curling effort forced Alisson into action. Liverpool handed former Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola his Premier League debut in the 64th minute when he replaced Victor Munoz.

The visitors managed the closing stages comfortably to secure all three points. The win moved Liverpool to fifth in the Premier League table with five points, while Ipswich remained 13th with three points. (ANI)

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