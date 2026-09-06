Coco Gauff Shines Amidst U.S. Open Upsets

Coco Gauff advanced to the U.S. Open fourth round, offering a highlight for the U.S., while fellow Americans Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova were eliminated. Gauff secured her position by defeating Cristina Bucsa. Other notable matches included victories by Iga Swiatek and up-and-comer Alexandra Eala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 03:02 IST
Coco Gauff Shines Amidst U.S. Open Upsets
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff delivered the sole highlight for American fans at the U.S. Open, advancing to the fourth round as fellow countrymen Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova exited early.

Fritz was eliminated by Francisco Cerundolo in a staggering comeback he did not anticipate, marking his earliest exit in four years. On the women's side, Zheng Qinwen astonished spectators by overcoming a massive deficit against Madison Keys, bringing the Chinese player back from a slump.

In other thrilling matches, Gauff gave the audience a reason to cheer, successfully overcoming Spain's Cristina Bucsa, while Mirra Andreeva and Naomi Osaka secured their spots in the next rounds. The evening promised more excitement with matchups featuring rising star Alexandra Eala and top-seeded Alexander Zverev.

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