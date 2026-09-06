Coco Gauff Shines Amidst U.S. Open Upsets

Coco Gauff delivered the sole highlight for American fans at the U.S. Open, advancing to the fourth round as fellow countrymen Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova exited early.

Fritz was eliminated by Francisco Cerundolo in a staggering comeback he did not anticipate, marking his earliest exit in four years. On the women's side, Zheng Qinwen astonished spectators by overcoming a massive deficit against Madison Keys, bringing the Chinese player back from a slump.

In other thrilling matches, Gauff gave the audience a reason to cheer, successfully overcoming Spain's Cristina Bucsa, while Mirra Andreeva and Naomi Osaka secured their spots in the next rounds. The evening promised more excitement with matchups featuring rising star Alexandra Eala and top-seeded Alexander Zverev.