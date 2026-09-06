Katie Taylor Bids Farewell with a Triumph at Croke Park

Ireland's iconic boxer, Katie Taylor, concluded her illustrious career on a triumphant note on Saturday. Facing France's Flora Pili, she emerged victorious by unanimous decision, defending her undisputed super-lightweight titles before 83,000 spectators at Dublin's Croke Park.

The 40-year-old Taylor, with her impressive 26-1 record, walked away from professional boxing having held the WBO, WBA, WBC, IBO, and IBF belts. Judges scored the bout 100-90, 100-90, and 98-91 in favor of Taylor, marking a rare defeat for the 29-year-old Pili.

Celebrations erupted as Taylor greeted the crowd, citing the massive support as unparalleled. Westlife performed at the venue, enhancing the night's atmosphere as fireworks celebrated the legacy of one of Ireland's greatest sporting figures.