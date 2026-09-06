Katie Taylor Bids Farewell with a Triumph at Croke Park

Katie Taylor, Ireland's celebrated female boxer, concluded her career with a victory against France's Flora Pili, retaining her status as the undisputed world super-lightweight champion. Before a crowd of 83,000 at Croke Park, she ended her professional journey on a high note, boasting a 26-1 record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 03:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 03:37 IST
Katie Taylor Bids Farewell with a Triumph at Croke Park

Ireland's iconic boxer, Katie Taylor, concluded her illustrious career on a triumphant note on Saturday. Facing France's Flora Pili, she emerged victorious by unanimous decision, defending her undisputed super-lightweight titles before 83,000 spectators at Dublin's Croke Park.

The 40-year-old Taylor, with her impressive 26-1 record, walked away from professional boxing having held the WBO, WBA, WBC, IBO, and IBF belts. Judges scored the bout 100-90, 100-90, and 98-91 in favor of Taylor, marking a rare defeat for the 29-year-old Pili.

Celebrations erupted as Taylor greeted the crowd, citing the massive support as unparalleled. Westlife performed at the venue, enhancing the night's atmosphere as fireworks celebrated the legacy of one of Ireland's greatest sporting figures.

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