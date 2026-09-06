Zheng Qinwen's Resurgence: From Surgery to Success

Zheng Qinwen returned from elbow surgery this year feeling like she had forgotten how to compete, but the 23-year-old Olympic champion said on Saturday that her progression from qualifying to the fourth round of the U.S. Open rekindled her competitive spirit.

Despite a formidable career start, including a gold medal at the Paris Games, Zheng faced a persistent injury that halted her progress. After surgery last summer, her comeback was delayed as she struggled with competitive instincts. However, a strong start at Flushing Meadows and a victory over 22nd seed Madison Keys marked her resurgence.

A strategic decision to skip Cincinnati in favor of intensive training paid off, as she focused on bringing energy and determination to each match. Zheng's revitalized performance sets a hopeful tone for her next challenge against Iga Swiatek.