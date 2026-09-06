Zheng Qinwen's Resurgence: From Surgery to Success
Zheng Qinwen overcame elbow surgery and self-doubt to reach the fourth round at the U.S. Open, reigniting her passion for tennis after recovering physically and mentally through dedicated training. Her journey saw her upset former finalist Madison Keys, indicating a promising return to form.
Zheng Qinwen returned from elbow surgery this year feeling like she had forgotten how to compete, but the 23-year-old Olympic champion said on Saturday that her progression from qualifying to the fourth round of the U.S. Open rekindled her competitive spirit.
Despite a formidable career start, including a gold medal at the Paris Games, Zheng faced a persistent injury that halted her progress. After surgery last summer, her comeback was delayed as she struggled with competitive instincts. However, a strong start at Flushing Meadows and a victory over 22nd seed Madison Keys marked her resurgence.
A strategic decision to skip Cincinnati in favor of intensive training paid off, as she focused on bringing energy and determination to each match. Zheng's revitalized performance sets a hopeful tone for her next challenge against Iga Swiatek.