Alejandro Betancourt, the billionaire pivotal in securing oil agreements between the U.S. and Venezuela, was formerly under scrutiny for U.S. money-laundering charges involving funds from PDVSA, Venezuela's state-owned oil company. Now, Betancourt is Washington's key ally in a complex energy pact with Venezuela under the Trump administration.

The significant oil deal allows the U.S. access to approximately one-fifth of Venezuela's crude oil reserves for decades. The agreement includes a 35% stake by the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital in Betancourt's company, North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP). The State Department benefits with preferential access to NABEP's oil supply.

Betancourt's involvement signifies a dramatic shift in fortune, culminating in his role as a crucial mediator in the aftermath of Nicolas Maduro's capture. His cooperation bolstered U.S. enforcement actions and facilitated trading agreements that have significantly increased oil exports to the U.S. and allied nations, influencing Venezuela's economic landscape.