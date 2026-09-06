Brahim Hemdani Takes the Helm as Algeria's New Coach

Brahim Hemdani has been appointed as Algeria's new head coach, taking the reins from Vladimir Petkovic just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers commence.

Hemdani, born in France and a former player for Olympique de Marseille and Rangers, was previously coaching Algeria's under-20 team.

The national team is set to face Zambia in Tizi-Ouzou on September 25, followed by an away game against Burundi four days later.