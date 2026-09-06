Brahim Hemdani Takes the Helm as Algeria's New Coach
Brahim Hemdani, a former footballer with limited coaching experience, has been appointed as Algeria's new football coach. Taking over from Vladimir Petkovic, Hemdani prepares to lead Algeria's senior team in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, starting with matches against Zambia and Burundi.
Brahim Hemdani has been appointed as Algeria's new head coach, taking the reins from Vladimir Petkovic just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers commence.
Hemdani, born in France and a former player for Olympique de Marseille and Rangers, was previously coaching Algeria's under-20 team.
The national team is set to face Zambia in Tizi-Ouzou on September 25, followed by an away game against Burundi four days later.