Swiatek's Tenacity Shines in U.S. Open Thriller

Iga Swiatek showcased her resilience at the U.S. Open, eliminating Czech Marie Bouzkova with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 7-6(3) win, advancing to the tournament's fourth round.

The 2022 champion came to New York amid a challenging year but demonstrated her fighting spirit with 18 forehand winners against Bouzkova.

Swiatek will face China's Zheng Qinwen next, in a highly anticipated rematch of their Olympic semi-final clash, where Zheng ended Swiatek's remarkable 25-match winning streak.