Swiatek's Tenacity Shines in U.S. Open Thriller

Iga Swiatek battled past Marie Bouzkova in the U.S. Open fourth round, winning 7-6(3), 7-6(3). Despite a challenging season, Swiatek's resilience was evident as she rallied from a deficit and saved set points. She will face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who previously ended her winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 04:26 IST
Swiatek's Tenacity Shines in U.S. Open Thriller
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek showcased her resilience at the U.S. Open, eliminating Czech Marie Bouzkova with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 7-6(3) win, advancing to the tournament's fourth round.

The 2022 champion came to New York amid a challenging year but demonstrated her fighting spirit with 18 forehand winners against Bouzkova.

Swiatek will face China's Zheng Qinwen next, in a highly anticipated rematch of their Olympic semi-final clash, where Zheng ended Swiatek's remarkable 25-match winning streak.

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