Swiatek's Tenacity Shines in U.S. Open Thriller
Iga Swiatek battled past Marie Bouzkova in the U.S. Open fourth round, winning 7-6(3), 7-6(3). Despite a challenging season, Swiatek's resilience was evident as she rallied from a deficit and saved set points. She will face Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who previously ended her winning streak.
Iga Swiatek showcased her resilience at the U.S. Open, eliminating Czech Marie Bouzkova with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 7-6(3) win, advancing to the tournament's fourth round.
The 2022 champion came to New York amid a challenging year but demonstrated her fighting spirit with 18 forehand winners against Bouzkova.
Swiatek will face China's Zheng Qinwen next, in a highly anticipated rematch of their Olympic semi-final clash, where Zheng ended Swiatek's remarkable 25-match winning streak.