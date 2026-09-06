Katie Taylor Bows Out as World Champion in Croke Park Spectacle

Katie Taylor, Ireland’s legendary boxer, concluded her illustrious career victorious against Flora Pili before 83,000 fans at Croke Park. Securing a unanimous decision, Taylor retired as the undisputed world super-lightweight champion with a stellar record of 26-1, etching her name in the annals of sporting history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 04:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 04:19 IST
Katie Taylor Bows Out as World Champion in Croke Park Spectacle

In a night filled with emotion and nostalgia, Ireland's Katie Taylor concluded her professional boxing career with a decisive victory over France's Flora Pili at Dublin's iconic Croke Park. With a record of 26-1 and an impressive collection of titles from WBO to Ring Magazine, Taylor leaves the ring as the undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

The 40-year-old fighter, known as Ireland’s first female Olympic boxing champion, showed dominance throughout the fight, winning unanimous decision against the 29-year-old Pili. Fans reminisced about her achievements, from London's Olympic gold triumph in 2012 to facing setbacks in Rio, and cheered her farewell in what some consider the 'Cathedral of Irish sport'.

As Taylor marked the end of an era with fireworks lighting up the night and emotional words of gratitude, she placed her gloves at the ring's center, leaving no doubt about her legacy. Celebrated by her throng of supporters, Taylor's final bout epitomized the dedication and resilience that make her a national treasure in Ireland.

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