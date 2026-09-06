Lionel Messi Shines in Rainy Return as Inter Miami Battles Atlanta

Lionel Messi marked his return to club football with a vital assist in Inter Miami's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.

Under stormy Florida skies, Messi orchestrated Miami's initial lead with a precise corner that found Casemiro in the 32nd minute.

Despite Luis Suarez briefly restoring Miami's advantage after a quick Atlanta equalizer, a late Breel Embolo penalty ensured both teams shared the spoils.