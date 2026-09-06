Lionel Messi Shines in Rainy Return as Inter Miami Battles Atlanta
Lionel Messi made a notable impact in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Atlanta United, assisting in his first club match after retiring from international football. Despite challenging weather conditions, Messi's involvement was key, showcasing his enduring skill and influence in the MLS, where he's joint top scorer.
Lionel Messi marked his return to club football with a vital assist in Inter Miami's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.
Under stormy Florida skies, Messi orchestrated Miami's initial lead with a precise corner that found Casemiro in the 32nd minute.
Despite Luis Suarez briefly restoring Miami's advantage after a quick Atlanta equalizer, a late Breel Embolo penalty ensured both teams shared the spoils.