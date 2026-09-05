Carlos Tevez's Star-Studded Farewell Match at Boca Juniors: Messi & Ronaldo Expected

Argentine football legend Carlos Tevez is set for a possible farewell match with Boca Juniors in December, according to TyC Sports. The match could feature iconic legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, marking a historical reunion at Buenos Aires' La Bombonera.

Having retired in June 2022, Tevez seeks to end his remarkable career where it started, decked out in the colors that brought him glory with 11 titles, including five Primera Division championships. Consultations with Juan Roman Riquelme, a former teammate and the club's president, suggest that the farewell could occur on December 12 and 13, or possibly the following weekend.

Tevez aims to assemble a team of friends from his illustrious career, highlighting stints with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus. Over 60 stars who have shared the pitch with Tevez are expected, possibly transporting fans into an era when giants roamed the field.