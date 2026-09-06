South Africa's Triumph: Tri-Series Victory Against Zimbabwe

South Africa emerged victorious in the Tri-Series, defeating Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the final match held in Windhoek, Namibia. Jordan Hermann's significant innings of 53 runs off 29 balls set the tone for South Africa's dominant performance.

Opting to bat first, South Africa posted a formidable total of 205 for five in their allotted 20 overs. They quickly put Zimbabwe on the back foot with an early collapse to 24 for four, eventually bowling them out for 157 in 18 overs.

Key contributions came from Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, and Rubin Hermann, while spinners Bjorn Fortuin and Duan Jansen, the latter being the brother of all-rounder Marco Jansen, dismantled Zimbabwe's batting line-up despite a resilient 56 not out from Brad Evans.