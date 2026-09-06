Alice Weidel's Bold Claim Post Saxony-Anhalt Election

Alice Weidel, the co-leader of Germany's controversial far-right AfD party, asserted on Sunday that her party holds a definite government mandate following the recent Saxony-Anhalt state election. This announcement comes as the AfD continues to gain a foothold in German regional politics.

Weidel stated that the election results reflect considerable support for the AfD and signaled her party's readiness to discuss future collaborations by initiating contact with all political factions. This move is seen as an effort to strengthen the party's influence in the rapidly changing political landscape.

The AfD's growing presence in Germany's political arena has sparked debates across party lines, as the party remains focused on expanding its role at both state and national levels. Weidel's declaration underscores the AfD's determination to participate actively in shaping future governance in the country.