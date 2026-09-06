Strategic Dialogue: Ukraine's Substantial Peace Talks
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said discussions with U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were substantial, focusing on security, economic guarantees, air-defense missile supplies, and a winter support package. Zelenskiy expressed hopes for restarting trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. soon.
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, described recent discussions with American peace negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as highly substantial.
The talks centered on crucial issues such as security and economic guarantees for Ukraine, alongside the supply of air-defense missiles and a winter support package.
Zelenskiy also highlighted hopes for resuming trilateral talks with Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. in the near future.