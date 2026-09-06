Khadija Shaw Leads Manchester City to Victorious Start in Women's Super League

Manchester City commenced their defense of the Women's Super League title triumphantly, defeating Birmingham City 3-1. Last season's top scorer, Khadija Shaw, delivered a standout performance with a second-half double.

Birmingham initially withstood City's attack but fell four minutes into the second half when Mary Fowler capitalized on a defensive error. Shaw extended the lead with a header six minutes later, and further solidified it with another goal from a corner in the 86th minute.

Newcomers Charlton Athletic endured a challenging entry as Liverpool clinched a 4-0 victory. Arsenal's and Tottenham's strong starts punctuated a thrilling league opening, with wins over Brighton & Hove and West Ham United, respectively.