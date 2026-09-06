Khadija Shaw Leads Manchester City to Victorious Start in Women's Super League

Manchester City began their Women's Super League title defense with a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City. Khadija Shaw scored twice, leading the team to victory. Fellow league newcomers like Charlton Athletic faced tough challenges, while Arsenal and Tottenham secured wins on an action-packed opening weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 21:40 IST
Khadija Shaw Leads Manchester City to Victorious Start in Women's Super League
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Manchester City commenced their defense of the Women's Super League title triumphantly, defeating Birmingham City 3-1. Last season's top scorer, Khadija Shaw, delivered a standout performance with a second-half double.

Birmingham initially withstood City's attack but fell four minutes into the second half when Mary Fowler capitalized on a defensive error. Shaw extended the lead with a header six minutes later, and further solidified it with another goal from a corner in the 86th minute.

Newcomers Charlton Athletic endured a challenging entry as Liverpool clinched a 4-0 victory. Arsenal's and Tottenham's strong starts punctuated a thrilling league opening, with wins over Brighton & Hove and West Ham United, respectively.

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