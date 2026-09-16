Bologna Parts Ways with Tedesco: Palladino Takes the Helm

In a surprising move, Bologna has relieved Domenico Tedesco of his managerial duties after only four matches guiding the Serie A squad. Former Fiorentina and Atalanta coach, Raffaele Palladino, is set to step in as the new manager.

Tedesco's short tenure at Bologna resulted in a single draw and three losses, with the team managing to score only two goals. He was appointed in June, following a managerial stint at Fenerbahce and the Belgian national team.

The club confirmed that Palladino has agreed to a contract lasting until June 2029. Known for his promising start at Monza, Palladino had impactful periods at Fiorentina and Atalanta, leading the latter to a seventh-place finish last season. Currently, Bologna is positioned 16th in the Serie A standings, just ahead of their home fixture against Torino.