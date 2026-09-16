Bologna Parts Ways with Tedesco: Palladino Takes the Helm

Serie A team Bologna has dismissed manager Domenico Tedesco after just four games, appointing Raffaele Palladino as his successor. Tedesco managed one draw and three losses, while Palladino has signed a contract until 2029 after previous roles at Monza, Fiorentina, and Atalanta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:50 IST
Bologna Parts Ways with Tedesco: Palladino Takes the Helm
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In a surprising move, Bologna has relieved Domenico Tedesco of his managerial duties after only four matches guiding the Serie A squad. Former Fiorentina and Atalanta coach, Raffaele Palladino, is set to step in as the new manager.

Tedesco's short tenure at Bologna resulted in a single draw and three losses, with the team managing to score only two goals. He was appointed in June, following a managerial stint at Fenerbahce and the Belgian national team.

The club confirmed that Palladino has agreed to a contract lasting until June 2029. Known for his promising start at Monza, Palladino had impactful periods at Fiorentina and Atalanta, leading the latter to a seventh-place finish last season. Currently, Bologna is positioned 16th in the Serie A standings, just ahead of their home fixture against Torino.

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