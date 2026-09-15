Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

A major investment at Wrocław University of Science and Technology will give researchers and students new spaces to explore challenges spanning medicine, energy and advanced technology. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the university have signed an initial PLN 150 million agreement under a wider PLN 600 million financing package for a modern technology park. The funding will cover up to half the cost of planned investments in integrated infrastructure, supporting research across disciplines, education, the practical use of new technologies and international academic exchange.

Bringing Laboratories, Learning and New Ideas Together

Scheduled for development by 2030, the Tech Innovation Park LEM, named for Life, Energy & Materials, will bring research, teaching and innovation facilities into a connected network. Its laboratories will support work where engineering, medicine and biology meet, creating opportunities for specialists from different fields to tackle shared problems. Dedicated centres for microelectronics, digital technologies and quantum research will expand the university's capacity to investigate technologies with applications across science and industry.

The park will include infrastructure for materials, energy, climate and urban research, alongside spaces for entrepreneurship, international cooperation and student activities. Bringing these functions together is intended to help ideas move from academic investigation towards practical use, supported by closer contact between researchers, students and businesses. Long-term, flexible EIB financing, backed by InvestEU guarantees, will support the university in delivering this extensive development programme.

A Major Step in the University's Transformation

Rector Professor Arkadiusz Wójs described the project as one of the largest development investments in the university's history, emphasising that its purpose extends beyond constructing individual buildings. The park will create a shared environment for research, education and the implementation of new technologies, forming a central part of the university's transformation strategy for 2023–2030. For the institution, the investment represents an opportunity to strengthen its facilities and conduct research at a level comparable with leading European technical universities.

EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac, responsible for the bank's operations in Poland, highlighted the role of innovation centres in generating economic growth and strengthening Europe's competitiveness and resilience. He said support for Wrocław would advance research in life sciences, energy and materials and enhance cooperation between science and industry. Better research and educational infrastructure can give academic teams more opportunities to develop their work and build relationships with organisations capable of putting discoveries into practice.

Part of Europe's Larger Technology Investment Push

The agreement is the sixth financing deal signed in Poland under the EIB's TechEU programme, which seeks to mobilise €250 billion in investment in innovative sectors to strengthen Europe's technological autonomy and economic competitiveness. Under the programme, the EIB Group plans to invest €70 billion by the end of 2027 in areas including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, clean energy, security and defence. Universities and research institutions are an important part of that effort because they help develop the knowledge and skills new technologies depend on.

Polish beneficiaries already include the National Centre for Nuclear Research and the University of Silesia, alongside technology and industrial companies Synerise, Allegro and PESA. The Wrocław project adds a university investment focused on connecting scientific disciplines and supporting the journey from research to application. Its planned facilities will give researchers, students, and industry partners a shared setting to develop ideas, exchange expertise, and explore technologies relevant to Europe's future.