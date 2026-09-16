Why Women-Led Cooperatives Could Become Asia’s Missing Link in Last-Mile Climate Adaptation

Climate adaptation in South and Southeast Asia may depend not only on new technologies and larger funding commitments, but also on whether governments can build institutions capable of delivering support directly to vulnerable farmers. A 2026 technical note prepared by Heifer International under the Asian Development Bank's Community Resilience Partnership Program suggests women-led cooperatives could provide that missing link. Drawing on Bangladesh, Cambodia and Nepal, the experience covers 490 cooperatives serving more than 350,000 smallholder members, over 95% of them women.

The challenge is substantial. Smallholders produce around 80% of Asia's food, yet many lack irrigation, storage, climate-resilient seeds, insurance, affordable finance and reliable agricultural advice. Women face additional barriers to land, credit and climate information. The report estimates that less than 10% of global climate finance reaches the local level, while only about 5% of extension services effectively target women.

Women-Led Cooperatives Are Closing the Last-Mile Climate Gap

The evidence suggests cooperatives can turn fragmented farmers into organised economic groups capable of accessing services that would otherwise be too expensive or difficult to deliver individually. Bangladesh has 101 cooperatives serving 100,334 members, Cambodia has 84 serving 50,679, while Nepal has 305 cooperatives with 200,000 members.

Nepal demonstrates the potential for large-scale knowledge delivery. Between 2022 and 2024, women-led cooperatives established 367 community-based digital learning hubs, reaching 1.09 million women farmers through 1,300 trained digital facilitators. Cooperatives working with agritech company GeoKrishi have also provided more than 200,000 farmers with digital information covering over 60 agricultural commodities and livestock.

For policymakers, this suggests existing cooperatives could become delivery channels for climate information, agricultural extension, government schemes and digital services instead of creating parallel systems for every new programme.

Climate Adaptation Can Also Build Stronger Rural Economies

The report shows that adaptation investments can generate income rather than simply protect farmers against losses. In Bangladesh, 10,800 farmers improved livestock manure management, while women operating vermicomposting enterprises can earn an additional $500–$1,000.

Renewable energy is creating similar benefits. Bangladesh has established 14 cooperative-managed solar irrigation pumps, reducing water costs and dependence on diesel. More than 200 climate-smart livestock roofs have also been installed. Combined with IoT-enabled fogging systems, these measures have lowered cattle-shed temperatures by around 3–5°C during heat waves, helping protect milk production and reduce livestock mortality risks.

Nepal's cooperatives operate 172 collection centres and 529 outlets, allowing farmers to aggregate livestock, dairy, poultry, vegetables, fruits and spices. Agricultural transport provides another example of shared investment: 113 cooperatives contributed $932,000, Heifer International invested $990,000, and local governments provided $75,000.

Such infrastructure can reduce post-harvest losses, improve market access and protect rural incomes when climate disasters disrupt transport and supply chains.

Finance and Insurance Open New Doors for Farmers and Businesses

Limited finance remains one of the biggest obstacles to smallholder adaptation. Nepal's bank saathi model addresses this by placing financial facilitators within cooperatives. Seventy have been trained, with 30 currently active across more than 40 cooperatives, helping farmers prepare documents, business plans and loan applications.

Bangladesh's livestock insurance programme shows how cooperatives can also connect farmers with private insurers. More than 150 farmers have joined the model, while cooperatives receive a 10% commission for supporting enrolment, verification and claims.

These models create opportunities for banks, insurers, agritech businesses, renewable-energy companies and agricultural input suppliers. Instead of approaching thousands of farmers individually, companies can work through cooperatives that aggregate customers and provide trusted local networks.

The risk is that poorly governed cooperatives or excessive dependence on grants could weaken long-term sustainability. Commercial products must also remain affordable enough to avoid excluding poorer farmers.

Governments and Development Partners Need to Move Beyond Pilot Projects

The biggest policy recommendation is to shift climate adaptation from short-term projects toward permanent local institutions. Governments could formally recognise women-led cooperatives as partners in agricultural extension, climate resilience, insurance, financial inclusion and rural development.

Development partners can help by combining grants, cooperative equity, concessional finance and commercial capital. Partial credit guarantees and first-loss mechanisms can reduce risks for banks, with the report indicating that tested approaches can potentially leverage commercial lending by as much as 10 times.

Investment should also strengthen cooperative governance, digital infrastructure, renewable energy, community-based extension, insurance and climate-resilient supply chains.

The broader development opportunity is significant. When women-led cooperatives connect farmers with finance, technology, markets and government programmes, adaptation becomes more than protection against climate shocks. It can improve productivity, strengthen food security, create rural enterprises and make climate investment financially sustainable.

For governments, development institutions and businesses, the message is clear: women-led cooperatives should increasingly be treated not simply as beneficiaries of climate programmes, but as local institutions capable of delivering, financing and sustaining adaptation at scale.